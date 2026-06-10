HABERDASHERS’ Monmouth’s whole school production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest landed in safe harbour last weekend.
Actors from Year three to year twelve were a joy and delight to behold on stage at the Haberdashers’ Monmouth School Performing Arts Centre Recital Hall.
Led by Miles as Prospero and Aislinn as Miranda, the cast took the audience on a journey of magic, music and mayhem.
There were stand out performances in every role, with Henry, Poppy and Megan delivering comic hijinks as Caliban, Trinculo and Stephano.
The shipwrecked royals were played with grace by Efa (King Alonso), Llewi (Prince Ferdinand) and Joshua (Noble Gonzalo). The villains, Sebastien and Anotonio, were deftly and sensitively played by Sean and Sonali.
The Island Spirits, Spark (played by Layla), Flame (played by Isla), Harpy (played by Tabitha) and Blaze (played by Amana) were led by Esme as Ariel. Ariel and the spirits performed beautifully and ethereal dances choreographed by Amana.
The production was directed by Mother Alycia and Assistant Director, Sean.
Dami Judi Dench kindly lent her voice as narrator of the play inspiring the cast in the process of bringing The Tempest to life. A pre-recorded narration featured at the beginning of the play.
In a thank to her, proceeds from performances will be donated to The Woodland Trust to plant a grove of trees in her honour and to support Youngwilders another charity close to her heart.
Youngwilders is a charity which supports the efforts of youth-led nature restoration and rewilding projects in the UK.
“Youngwilders are the most incredible and inspiring group of young people playing a unique and vital role in the current rewilding landscape. Their enthusiasm, creativity and drive ensure they’ll be an indispensable part of the UK rewilding’s long-term success,” said Penny Green, Ecologist, The Wiston Estate.
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