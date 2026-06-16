A 22 year old Lydney woman is to stand trial accused of intentionally strangling a man.
Rhianna Jones of Manor Court, Lydney, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court last week to face the charge of strangling the man in Lydney on 18th June 2025.
The court fixed a trial date for 27th November this year and granted Jones unconditional bail till that date.
Magistrates also made a special measures direction, permitting the alleged victim of the strangulation to give evidence from behind a screen so that he cannot see Jones.
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