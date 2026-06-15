A 40 year old Lydney man has denied being in charge of a vehicle in the town when he was more than twice over the legal alcohol limit.
Lee McAlpine of Fuchsia Place, Lydney, pleaded not guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to having charge of a Dacia Jogger car in Tutnalls Street on 6th May this year when he had 72mcgs of alcohol on his breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
McAlpine was granted unconditional bail to await a trial on 7th December this year. The court estimated the trial will take two and a half hours to conduct.
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