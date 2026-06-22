A CHARITY is hosting a coffee morning fundraiser at Chepstow Methodist Church, to help raise funds for vulnerable children in Kenya.
Guardians 4 Kenyan Kids, a UK-registered charity, supports children in Kenya through education, care, and community development projects.
The fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday, July 26 between 10am and 12.30pm, will bring together members of the local community for coffee, tea, homemade cakes, and a raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses. All funds raised will go directly towards supporting the charity’s work in Kenya.
James Powell MCIOF, Event organiser and Fundraising Manager, said: "This is a simple, welcoming community event, but it has a real purpose behind it. Every contribution helps give children in Kenya access to education and opportunities that can change lives. We hope local people will join us for a cup of coffee, good company, and the chance to make a meaningful difference."
Entry is open to everyone, and donations are welcome throughout the morning.
For more information about Guardians 4 Kenyan Kids, you can visit the website on www.guardians4kenyankids.org
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