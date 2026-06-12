ROSS Rotary Club members have presented a £3,000 cheque to Brody's Trust following their successful charity golf day held recently at Forest Hills Golf Club, writes Lottie Boyland.
The day combined competitive golf with plenty of fun, laughter, and community. But despite the showery weather, spirits remained high as 92 golfers from across the country enjoyed a friendly day of competition and fundraising.
Some Rotary Club participants travelled from Southampton, Sheffield, the Cotswolds, and Rutland, all united in their efforts to support the work of Brody’s Trust which resukted in a resounding success as it raised £3,000 for the charity.
This funding will provide valuable assistance to Brody's Trust in its ongoing work supporting local families and children with special educational needs or who face serious illness.
Founded in 2024, the trust is dedicated to Brody Baggott who passed away aged 10 in 2019. His mother, Nikki, established the charity to provide multi sensory areas where children with complex needs and their families are able to laugh, play, and feel supported.
The charity’s vision is to provide a safe, inclusive space where families can create lasting memories. The work of the trust has resulted in a new sensory hub opening in Lydbrook last year and is continuing to expand.
After finishing 18 holes all the players agreed that the combination of sport and a sense of community created a fantastic atmosphere to end the fundraiser.
Ross Rotary Club have expressed their gratitude to everyone involved in making the day such a success, saying: "The support we received was absolutely amazing. It was fantastic to see 92 golfers taking part and enjoying themselves while helping to raise vital funds for Brody's Trust.”
The Rotary Club also thanked Forest Hills Golf Club and the players who hugely contributed to making the day so successful.
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