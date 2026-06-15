THE Old Wye Bridge between Chepstow and Tutshill will reopen to pedestrians from Saturday (June 20).
Work will start tomorrow (Tuesday) to reposition the temporary barriers to allow pedestrians to use the pavement and a one metre section of the road on the upper side of the bridge.
To protect the 190-year-old iron structure, some sections will be narrowed allowing only the pavement to be used.
The decision follows a recent report prepared for Monmouthshire County Council by specialist engineers, which confirms that, with ongoing digital monitoring in place, the bridge can reopen to pedestrians while further structural checks are carried out.
A Category III check is the highest level of structural safety assessment, in which independent external engineers carry out a full review and analysis to ensure the structure is safe and fit for use.
However, the bridge will remain under close review and may need to be closed again if further deterioration of the cast iron girders is identified.
during extreme temperatures, specifically if they rise above 30°C or fall below -3°C, due to the structure’s sensitivity to temperature changes and load.
Further Category III checks will take place alongside additional testing to assess levels of metal fatigue at critical points on the bridge, supported by remote electronic monitoring and modelling.
Cllr Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment at Monmouthshire County Council, said: “We’re pleased to be able to safely reopen the Old Wye Bridge to pedestrians, restoring an important local link for our communities. “This decision has been guided by specialist engineering advice and supported by ongoing monitoring to ensure public safety remains our top priority.
“We recognise how valued this crossing is for residents and visitors, and while further detailed checks continue, we will keep the bridge under close review and take any necessary action to protect those using it.”
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