CHEPSTOW is set to welcome a brand new festival next month, which celebrates Welsh culture, language and creativity.
From 10am on Saturday, July 4, Chepstow Town Council's inaugural Gwyl Hwyl Cas-gwent (Chepstow Fun Festival) will take place, bringing over 28 performances and activities and more than 35 stalls to locations across the town in a free day-long celebration of Welsh culture.
The day will be opened by Chepstow Town Mayor Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter and Cllr Tudor Thomas, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council on the Town Gate Arch Stage.
Visitors can enjoy performances from Welsh acts: harpist Anna Purver, punk-pop musician Local Rainbow, folk duo The Blessed Crow, alternative folk group Cadog Band, mezzo soprano duo Echoes in Harmony, singer-pianist Dryw Bach and singer-guitarist Ernie Emmanuel, alongside dance performances, workshops and family entertainment throughout the day.
Councillor Margaret Griffiths said: “The council are delighted to be running this free festival to celebrate and enjoy all things from Wales. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy music, dancing, stories, poems, arts, crafts, food and drink. We can't wait to celebrate the languages of Wales and welcome people from across the community to join us."
The festival programme will also feature a talk on The Welsh Almanac by author Bettrys Jones, hosted in partnership with a local bookshop, traditional performances from Widders Border Morris, and a clog dancing workshop led by Morus and Iestyn Jones.
Children's activities will include a chance to sing and dance with Elin and Dafydd from S4C's Cyw, as well as a creative and funny workshop with Welsh children's poet Siôn Tomos Owen.
Events will take place at seven venues across the town centre, at the Town Gate Arch, Beaufort Square, The Palmer Centre, The Drill Hall, and the bandstand, with Welsh food and drink producers on the High Street and Welsh artists and makers in St Mary's Priory.
Jo Price, of partner organisation Menter Iaith BGTM said: "Gwyl Hwyl Cas-gwent is a fantastic celebration of community, creativity and the Welsh language. Our role as Menter Iaith BGTM is to promote and support the use of Welsh in everyday life, and events like this are vital in creating inclusive, welcoming spaces where people can experience and use the language naturally.
"We're proud to be involved as it provides an opportunity for people of all ages to connect, try something new and build confidence in their Welsh. We're particularly looking forward to seeing the community come together, enjoying the atmosphere and immersing themselves in the Welsh language and culture."
Dryw Bach, Singer-Songwriter said: "As a proud Welsh speaker, I’m delighted that we’re celebrating the Welsh language here on the border. Join me for a joyful set of original Welsh and bilingual songs inspired by nature, family and life in Wales. I can’t wait to sing with you and be part of this vibrant community celebration in Cas-gwent."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.