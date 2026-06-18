THE annual Bream book fair will return this August, including the exciting Golden Ticket Book Hunt for children to enjoy.
This year’s book fair will take place on Sunday, August 16 from 11am until 3pm at Bream Sports Club.
Following the success of last year’s event, organisers Packed With Love announced the Golden Ticket Book Hunt will return, in the hopes to bring the joy of reading to young people in the Forest of Dean.
A Packed With Love spokesperson said: “Just like last year, we are hiding children’s books in parks, woodland walks, book shelters, outside schools, and other family-friendly locations throughout the Forest of Dean.
“Hidden inside some of the books are special Golden Tickets, giving children the chance to receive an extra treat when they bring their ticket along to the Bream Book Fair.
“The books are completely free for children to find, keep, and enjoy. The aim is to encourage reading, outdoor exploration, and family time while helping to put books directly into the hands of local children.”
Last year’s hunt generated lots of excitement, with families sharing where they had discovered books and celebrating the children lucky enough to find a Golden Ticket. Organisers hope this year’s hunt will be even bigger, with more books, smiles, and opportunities to inspire a love of reading.
Every child who attends the event will be able to choose and take home a brand new book free of charge, while Golden Ticket winners will also receive a special treat.
Visitors will also have the chance to meet with authors, including Charlotte L. Taylor, Amy Leach, C. A. Ashitey and Mark Rasdall.
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