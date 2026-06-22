FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop has thrown his support behind Andy Burnham to become the next leader of the Labour Party following the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Burnham was sworn in as MP for Makerfield on Monday after winning the constituency's by-election and has since confirmed he will stand in the forthcoming leadership contest.
Mr Bishop had previously withdrawn his support for Sir Keir, saying his concerns centred on public trust, accountability and ensuring victims, constituents and campaigners felt their voices were being heard.
The Forest MP had also campaigned for Mr Burnham during the Makerfield by-election and said he was proud to back him once again as Labour prepares to choose a new leader.
In a statement released following Sir Keir's resignation, Mr Bishop thanked the outgoing Prime Minister for his service to both the country and the party.
He said: “The Prime Minister has made his decision, and I want to thank him for his service to our country and to the Labour Party.
“As I said previously, my concerns were never about personalities or factions. They were about public trust, accountability, and ensuring that victims, constituents, and campaigners feel their voices are being heard.”
Announcing his support for Mr Burnham, Mr Bishop said the decision was one he had made “with conviction”.
He said: “I was proud to support Andy during the by-election campaign, and throughout my time in politics I have admired his ability to connect Labour values with the everyday concerns of working people.”
Mr Bishop said recent conversations with constituents, victims, campaigners and Labour members had highlighted growing frustration with politics and concerns that faith in the system was being eroded.
“As a former police officer and now as the Member of Parliament for the Forest of Dean, I have always believed that public service is about standing up for those who need a voice, doing the right thing even when it is difficult, and never forgetting who we are here to serve,” he said.
Mr Bishop said one of the qualities he most admired about Mr Burnham was his belief in “putting place before party”.
He added: “In the Forest of Dean, I have always sought to put the interests of local people first, whether that means fighting for better roads, supporting our schools, standing up for victims, or speaking out when I believe our communities deserve better.
“Our duty is to the people who sent us here, and Andy understands that.”
He said Labour had to be “a party that listens as well as leads” and one that earns trust rather than expects it.
“At a time when many people are questioning politics, Andy offers the opportunity for a fresh start built on trust, delivery and Labour values,” he said.
“I believe Andy Burnham can unite our movement, reconnect us with the people we exist to serve, and lead Labour into its next chapter.
“That is why I am proud to support him as the next Leader of the Labour Party.”
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