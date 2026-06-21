THE Forest of Dean Baby Bank has shared its successes this year, as we head into the halfway point of 2026.
It has supported 369 families, helped 613 children, assisted 520 people, provided 348 clothing bundles and 192 baby bundles from January to May.
The Baby Bank, now located in Ruspidge, was established in 2017, but became a registered charity in 2020. It is a volunteer-led charity that supports local families facing financial hardship or struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. It helps provide baby essentials, emergency supplies of clothes, equipment, formula, and food.
A spokesperson for Forest of Dean District Council said: “We are proud to support the Forest of Dean Baby Bank and delighted to celebrate its continued success.
“It provides an invaluable service to our community by offering practical support and advice to families across the district, helping to ensure essential baby and children’s items reach those who need them most.
“The Forest of Dean Baby Bank is a powerful example of local people recognising a need and taking positive action to address it.”
This year, the baby bank has been needed perhaps more than ever, with many local families experiencing financial hardship.
Asiza Tait, Operational Manager and Treasurer of the Forest of Dean Baby Bank said: “This year, we’ve seen a marked increase in families coming to us for help. With the cost of living crisis and all kinds of uncertainties, we fully expect to have many more families coming to us.
“To try to make things easier, we go to baby groups all over the Forest, we were at the children’s centres so people can meet us and know we are not just a website or just a Facebook page. We just want to help our community”.
The Baby Bank was established by Nikkie Neale in 2017, and a year later, she agreed to take on the running of it and recruited new volunteers, Chris Hedges and Asiza Tait. It now has three trustees; Chris Hedges is Secretary, Asiza Tait is Treasurer, and Anne Lamacraft is the Chairperson.
Originally, the Baby Bank only helped with baby equipment, nappies, wipes, toiletries and clothes for premature and newborn babies.
However, Asiza had the idea of The Children's Clothing Cupboard which would be for 0-10 year-old children, this was launched in 2018 and it became incorporated into the Forest of Dean Baby Bank soon after.
While the work of the Baby Bank is incredible and commendable, its demand highlights the difficulties local families are experiencing at the moment.
Asiza said: “We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t needed. We help with everything a pregnant woman would need, right up to a child that’s 15 years-old.
“We’re halfway through June and we’ve already had 96 referrals, and that’s only this month.
“Salaries don’t stretch. Most of the people that come to us are working, it’s not a case that everyone that needs us is on benefits. These are working families, whether that’s one income or two, they are needing the extra bit of help to get through the month because it’s impossible.
“Everything is more expensive, the salaries don’t really change, or people lose their jobs suddenly. Businesses are closing, there’s people on zero-hour contracts and there just isn’t enough work for them. Or, there’s those who are self-employed and get very ill and now can’t earn a living.
“It’s kind of like you’re boxed in, you’re pressured from every angle and there’s no give. Thankfully, we are privileged that the Baby Bank can be there to help in that way and give a bit of relief to take away that pressure.”
The Baby Bank helps people daily with their baby essentials from food and school uniforms to dental hygiene. However, there seems to be a misconception of the people that use its services.
Asiza said: “I think there is this major view that people who use Baby Bank must only be people on benefits or it’s only people who are not working, or it’s somehow people that are just not doing enough, or they’re not trying hard enough.
“I think that whole perspective is so flawed. It’s so outdated and it’s completely wrong. There are so many families who are actively working every hour under the sun and they’re doing everything they can and it’s still not enough - and that is utterly unfair to think someone who is working full time cannot meet their normal outgoings.
“We’re not talking about luxuries, we’re talking about nappies, shoes, clothes and food for your child. It’s unfair and it’s not the family’s fault that they’re in this position and I don’t like that view at all, because families are working so hard. They are doing everything they can in a system and an environment that they have not created, and they’re just having to survive.”
As Asiza alludes to, while its services are fantastic and provide a safety net for families in the Forest of Dean, it is sad that the Baby Bank is needed as much as it is.
Asiza said: “It would be wonderful if we were not needed. I would happily shut the doors, buy the volunteers a nice gift and say goodbye, job done, well done to us all - but that’s not the reality that we’re seeing.”
However, the work that the Baby Bank does is highly appreciated by members of the community. Following a recent post on social media, residents thanked the charity for its work, with messages such as “Thank you for all the amazing work you guys do” and “Keep doing the great work you do”. On June 19, a resident had placed a message in the donation box which said: “Thank you so much for helping us, now we can help you.”
The Baby Bank said it’s beautiful when their help results in paying it forward to help more families, which is a true showing of community strength and care.
One of the messages that Baby Bank wanted to convey to residents in the Forest of Dean was that the help is there, and they are there for you.
Asiza told the community: “You are not alone in facing this struggle.”.
Residents can access the services that the Baby Bank offers by calling its helpline on 07789 465127, which is open Monday to Friday between 9 and 11am. You can also email [email protected] or use the contact form on its website.
While you can keep up to date with the work the Baby Bank is doing via Facebook, it is no longer accepting messages directly on social media, and asks residents to use the helpline, email or contact form via its website.
If you need help from the Baby Bank, you do not need a professional referral, as you can refer yourself.
You can also meet with members of the Baby Bank team at local community events, such as the upcoming Lydney Community Health and Wellbeing Connections Event on Wednesday, June 24 at the Lydney Community Centre between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.
You can find out more details about other events it will be attending by visiting the Baby Bank website or heading to its Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.