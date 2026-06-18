FOREST of Dean residents can get free, confidential advice about their home’s energy at the upcoming Lydney Health and Wellbeing event.
Run by Severn Wye Energy Agency, the event will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at Lydney Community Centre between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.
Energy advisers will be on hand to help locals get more information and advice on energy debt, reducing your fuel bills, saving energy at home and keeping your home comfortable.
They can also help provide information on grant funding you may be entitled to, and emergency support.
No appointment is needed, you can just drop in.
You can find out more information about energy bills and how to save money by visiting the Forest of Dean District Council website.
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