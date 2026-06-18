UNEMPLOYMENT in the Forest of Dean saw a small decrease according to the latest figures.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the number of Forest of Dean claimants in April was 1,345 - a slight drop from 1,360 in March.
Gloucestershire overall saw a small decrease in unemployment figures, from 10,775 to 10,740.
All districts saw a decrease in the estimated number of unemployed claimants, except Gloucester and Tewkesbury which saw an increase, and Stroud which saw no change.
The number of men unemployed in the county stands at 5,960, which represents a decrease from last month. The number of women unemployed stands at 4,780 which also represents a decrease.
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