MORE than 350 charges were made by Gloucestershire Police for sexual offences committed in the Forest of Dean in the last two years.
Through a Freedom of Information Request, Gloucestershire Police revealed that between July 4, 2024 and April 1, 2026, a total of 366 charges were made to alleged offenders.
We also asked for the same data between May 7, 2015 and April 1, 2017. Gloucestershire Police revealed that 194 charges were made during that time.
This is a developing story. Investigations continue.
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