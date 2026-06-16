FORESTRY England has reminded Forest of Dean residents to only use dog poo bins for their intended use.
The reminder comes after some bins in Forestry England managed areas have been filled with general waste, leaving rubbish to spill over.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “Poo only, please! Our dog poo bins are meant for one thing only – dog poo.
“When other rubbish or litter is put in them, dog poo bins quickly overflow. When they do, it's less safe for our rangers to sort out, it smells awful and it can stop the bins being used properly by dog walkers, which is why we have them in the first place.
“Please take your litter home with you, or use the cafe bins if you have cafe waste, and help keep our forests clean and enjoyable for everyone.”
Following Forestry England’s post to social media, many residents commented their views about the misuse of the bins.
One Forester said: “If enough people throw their rubbish on the floor people won't want to go. If people don't go, then rubbish will stop being thrown on the floor.”
Another said: “As others have said, just take your litter home. It's not that difficult is it?”
However, some residents claimed the reason for dog poo bins being filled with rubbish is because Forestry England removed a number of their bins.
One resident called it a “problem of their own making” by taking away the bins that were originally in place.
In spring 2025, Forestry England removed a number of litter bins from its forest centres and asked visitors to take their litter home with them. It said the approach was to take a step to help protect wildlife and preserve the nation’s forests for current and future generations to enjoy.
A spokesperson from the West England Forest District on behalf of Forestry England said: “The removal of litter bins at Beechenhurst and Mallards Pike is part of a wider national initiative by Forestry England to encourage responsible behaviour and reduce the environmental impact of managing waste in our nation’s forests. Bins remain available in cafe areas for customers, as well as at public toilets and baby changing facilities. Dog waste bins are also unaffected.
“Every visitor to the Forest of Dean plays a part in looking after this special place. By taking litter home, we can all help keep the forest clean, protect wildlife, and reduce the need for additional waste infrastructure.
“By removing general litter bins from our sites, Forestry England can focus limited time and resources on caring for the forest itself; supporting nature, maintaining access and ensuring it thrives for this generation and the next. Most visitors already take pride in leaving no trace. This change encourages everyone to consider the impact of their visit, plan ahead, and take their waste home."
According to its website, Forestry England also believes by removing litter bins, it will help protect the natural environment as there's less risk of wildlife being attracted to and harmed by concentrated waste areas or scattered litter, it reduces the risk of bin fires and if the public take their litter home, it increases the likelihood of correct recycling.
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