GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police have reported the missing 14-year-old Ava from the Forest of Dean has been found.
Ava had not been seen since leaving an address in Cannop on Saturday night.
Police say she is now receiving the appropriate support.
GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police have reported the missing 14-year-old Ava from the Forest of Dean has been found.
Ava had not been seen since leaving an address in Cannop on Saturday night.
Police say she is now receiving the appropriate support.
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