It was also great to visit Lydney Church of England Primary School following their recent trip to Parliament. Although I couldn't meet them in Westminster on the day of their visit, I wanted to make sure I had the chance to answer their questions back in the constituency. They certainly didn't disappoint! From asking what law I would introduce if I could choose just one to wanting to know what it felt like to be elected, who the most famous person I've met is, and even my thoughts on the UK's birth rate, they kept me on my toes. Their curiosity, confidence and enthusiasm for public life were fantastic to see, and I hope some of them will be inspired to get involved in shaping their communities in the future.