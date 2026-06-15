One of the best parts of being your Member of Parliament is getting out across the Forest of Dean and meeting so many residents, businesses, schools and community organisations. I'd like to thank everyone who has taken the time to speak with me and support my campaign to secure a new building for Forest High School. The response to the petition is a great start, demonstrating just how much our community values giving local young people the opportunities they deserve.
I recently visited Come and Play Nursery in Lydney to congratulate the team after their work supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities was recognised by the Department for Education as an example of good practice. It was great to hear how programmes such as Early Language Support for Every Child (ELSEC) and training provided through Dingley's Promise are helping young children develop confidence and communication skills. The team's dedication and commitment to sharing best practice with other local providers will be a real force for good, strengthening early years support and benefiting children and families across our communities.
It was also great to visit Lydney Church of England Primary School following their recent trip to Parliament. Although I couldn't meet them in Westminster on the day of their visit, I wanted to make sure I had the chance to answer their questions back in the constituency. They certainly didn't disappoint! From asking what law I would introduce if I could choose just one to wanting to know what it felt like to be elected, who the most famous person I've met is, and even my thoughts on the UK's birth rate, they kept me on my toes. Their curiosity, confidence and enthusiasm for public life were fantastic to see, and I hope some of them will be inspired to get involved in shaping their communities in the future.
Congratulations are also due to Fryday's in Bream, who were voted by local residents as the winners of my 2026 Forest of Dean Fish and Chip Awards. I was very pleased to present the award and, of course, sample their excellent fish and chips for myself. Small businesses like Fryday's are at the heart of our communities, and it's always great to celebrate the hardworking local people who make our towns and villages so special.
Finally, I recently visited Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as it marks its 35th anniversary this year. The Midlands Air Ambulance provides a vital, life-saving service across the Forest of Dean and surrounding counties, and it was impressive to see the continued investment in its facilities and meet the dedicated staff who work hard to keep us safe in emergencies. Many local families in the Forest of Dean have experienced first-hand the importance of their work, and I want to thank everyone at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for the lives they continue to save every day.
If you haven't already, please consider adding your name to the petition calling for a new Forest High School building. Please find the petition here: Petition · Petition to Save Forest High School and Secure a New School Building - United Kingdom · Change.org
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