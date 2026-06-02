Independent Custody Visitors provide an essential safeguard within policing. They are members of the community, they carry out unannounced visits to our police custody suite, checking on the welfare of detainees, the conditions they are held in, and whether their rights are being upheld. Their presence offers reassurance to the public that custody processes are fair, transparent and accountable. It is a role that requires professionalism, empathy and integrity, and their contribution is invaluable in building trust and confidence in policing.