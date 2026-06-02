Last week we celebrated Volunteers’ Week. It’s a prime opportunity to recognise and celebrate the remarkable individuals who give their time to supporting others across our communities in Gloucestershire.
Within my team, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), we are incredibly fortunate to have several volunteers, 24 in fact, whose dedication helps strengthen trust, transparency and wellbeing across policing in our county. Some of our volunteers have been with us for over 20 years!
We have two groups of volunteers that play an important role in this work: Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) and the Animal Welfare Scheme (AWS).
Independent Custody Visitors provide an essential safeguard within policing. They are members of the community, they carry out unannounced visits to our police custody suite, checking on the welfare of detainees, the conditions they are held in, and whether their rights are being upheld. Their presence offers reassurance to the public that custody processes are fair, transparent and accountable. It is a role that requires professionalism, empathy and integrity, and their contribution is invaluable in building trust and confidence in policing.
Alongside this, we have animal welfare volunteers who support work that is often less visible but no less important. They play a key role in ensuring that the police dogs who work for the Constabulary are treated with care and respect.
Both roles demonstrate how volunteering can make a meaningful difference. These individuals give their time freely, often balancing their commitments alongside work and family life, yet their impact is felt across our county. They bring independence, insight and a strong sense of community responsibility to the work we do.
Volunteers also act as a bridge between the OPCC, policing and the public. Their feedback, observations and lived experience help inform how services are delivered and how we continue to improve. In doing so, they ensure that our work remains grounded in the needs and expectations of local people.
I have huge respect for volunteers in public service and want to say a heartfelt thank you to you all. Your selfless commitment does not go unnoticed.
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