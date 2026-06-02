Protecting and supporting victims sits at the heart of my role as Police and Crime Commissioner, which is why the Victim and Victim Services Award is so richly deserved. This went to a woman working within a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC) who was recognised for her dedication to safeguarding victims of domestic abuse. Her calm leadership under pressure and ability to bring agencies together has made a real difference for some of our most vulnerable residents. Her willingness to intervene and think differently has helped keep people safe, while her care for colleagues and commitment to welfare shows leadership in its truest sense.