It is one of the great privileges of this Office to celebrate our Impact Award winners, and this year is no exception. These are individuals and teams whose commitment, compassion and skill go above and beyond the call of duty. All of them make a tangible difference to people’s lives across Gloucestershire. These annual awards give us a moment to pause and say thank you.
The fact that not all of them wish to be named in this blog, I think, demonstrates their selflessness, but it does make writing it a little more challenging!
Protecting and supporting victims sits at the heart of my role as Police and Crime Commissioner, which is why the Victim and Victim Services Award is so richly deserved. This went to a woman working within a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conference (MARAC) who was recognised for her dedication to safeguarding victims of domestic abuse. Her calm leadership under pressure and ability to bring agencies together has made a real difference for some of our most vulnerable residents. Her willingness to intervene and think differently has helped keep people safe, while her care for colleagues and commitment to welfare shows leadership in its truest sense.
Prevention is just as vital as response. SkillZONE’s StreetWIZE programme, recognised through the Crime Prevention and Innovation Award, I believe is a powerful example of education saving lives. By tackling knife crime, exploitation and anti-social behaviour head on, the provision gives young people the tools to make safer choices. Their willingness to go where and when they are needed most is genuinely transformative.
I am also pleased to recognise Gloucestershire County Council for its leadership in tackling men’s violence against women and girls. Becoming the county’s first White Ribbon accredited organisation shows real commitment to changing culture, engaging men and boys, and using influence beyond statutory duties to drive lasting change.
The Solace Team’s work in preventing anti-social behaviour demonstrates what partnership and persistence can achieve. Resolving hundreds of high-risk cases, supporting frontline officers and earning national recognition, the team continues to act as a vital safety net for communities.
Trust and confidence remain fundamental to policing. Two officers exemplify this through compassion, professionalism and determination. The two award winning Officers have worked to rebuild confidence in how public feedback is handled and by standing alongside a victim through a complex and harrowing investigation.
Finally, our Community Champion winners remind us that policing is strongest when rooted in communities. The first works relentlessly to reach out to our diverse communities, understand their differences and build long-term relationships between them and the police. And the second is a volunteer for the community Speedwatch ANPR camera. He volunteers many with commitment and humility,
These winners and all that were nominated, reflect the values we strive for across Gloucestershire. I am incredibly proud of them, and grateful for the difference they continue to make.
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