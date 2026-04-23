Government was making plans to deal with a strike. The Government set up Civil Commissioners in ten divisions to deal with transport, food supply, postal services and coal in the event of a strike. The Forest of Dean was in the South West headed by the Rt Hon James, Earl of Stanhope. The secretive Organisation for Maintaining Supplies was working on contingency plans. Preparations could be seen in the Forest of Dean with coal stocks being built up at Lydney Power Station.