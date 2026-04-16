My Office and I have extensive knowledge of the make-up of anti-social behaviour. If you’re an avid reader of these columns you would have read only a few weeks ago my piece on Anti-Social Behaviour Case Reviews. These reviews give people stuck in the cycle of ASB someone to represent them and to bring all relevant agencies together to solve a problem. This is a function that is run from my Office, as we have convening powers to bring these people together, ensure responsible agencies are acting accordingly and that we share best practice.