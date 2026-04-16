Over the past few years as your Police and Crime Commissioner, one message has come through to me loud and clear: antisocial behaviour isn’t just an inconvenience, it chips away at people’s everyday sense of safety and quality of life.
That’s why I’m genuinely pleased to share that Gloucestershire Constabulary has now published its comprehensive AntiSocial Behaviour (ASB) Action Plan, a clear step forward in how we support our communities.
I’ve long said that tackling ASB must be a core priority for our county. It forms a central part of my Police and Crime Prevention Plan, and it is also one of the expectations set out in the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. Under this national commitment, every police force in England and Wales now has a dedicated ASB lead.
My Office and I have extensive knowledge of the make-up of anti-social behaviour. If you’re an avid reader of these columns you would have read only a few weeks ago my piece on Anti-Social Behaviour Case Reviews. These reviews give people stuck in the cycle of ASB someone to represent them and to bring all relevant agencies together to solve a problem. This is a function that is run from my Office, as we have convening powers to bring these people together, ensure responsible agencies are acting accordingly and that we share best practice.
A few things stand out to me most in this ASB Action Plan, in particular, how deeply it is rooted in the real concerns of the people who live here. It shows that we’ve been listening, whether it’s through neighbourhood meetings, casework, data, surveys or the many conversations I have with you across the county. Those voices have shaped the five key themes at the heart of the strategy: victims, community, partnership, suspects, and location.
I’m particularly encouraged by the victim-focused approach. Ensuring people receive timely, consistent updates and that we understand who is most vulnerable is vital. ASB may not always make headlines, but it leaves real emotional scars, especially for those who experience it repeatedly.
If you’d like to explore the full ASB Action Plan and what it means for your area, it’s available now on the Constabulary’s and the OPCC’s website.
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