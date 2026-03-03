In his latest column, Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire, Chris Nelson talks about protecting the county’s young people from the problems associated with drugs.
Protecting Gloucestershire’s young people from the harms of drugs
Young people face increasing risks related to drugs. These are exploitation, organised criminality, and more casual drug taking. We know that criminal groups frequently target teens taking advantage of vulnerabilities to draw them into drug supply networks.
A vivid example of this is brought to life in the County Lines Alleyway at Skillzone, an immersive, real life simulation showing how a seemingly friendly adult can manipulate a young person into delivering suspicious packages. This controlled scenario reflects the real tactics used by County Lines gangs to recruit and exploit children.
Across the South West, regional policing operations show how widespread drugs has become. Police officers not only make arrests for drug supply but also run dedicated school visits and online campaigns to help young people recognise exploitation and understand how criminals operate.
A central pillar to my Police and Crime Prevention Plan is early intervention. The plan places children and young people “at the heart of all we do,” stressing early support, diversion from offending, and the importance of listening to young people’s lived experiences. I firmly believe prevention is better than cure.
Preventing exploitation means acting before criminal groups can exert influence, and my strategy emphasises education, and opportunities for safer choices for those vulnerable to grooming by criminal groups. This approach ensures consistent support inside and outside school environments.
Beyond education and diversion, my Office plays a key role within the Gloucestershire Combating Drugs Partnership. A multiagency initiative aimed at reducing drug supply, improving treatment pathways, and creating a shift in attitudes toward drug use. This partnership recognises that reducing drug harm requires breaking supply chains while simultaneously strengthening community resilience. This partnership’s vision is clear: to make Gloucestershire a place where young people grow up safe, healthy, and free from the impact of drug misuse.
Protecting young people requires a whole community effort. As a busy parent and grandparent myself, I know how hard it can be and children always bring with them new challenges to work through. But I have real hope that in Gloucestershire we are building a safer community for future generations, where children are informed, supported, and protected from the harms of drugs and exploitation.
