This summer marks one year since my Office commissioned First Light as Gloucestershire’s Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) service. It is an important moment to reflect on the impact of that work, and on why this service matters so deeply to victims of sexual violence across our county.
My Office’s role is to ensure that victims receive specialist, independent and traumainformed support, that is tailored to the specific needs of Gloucestershire victims/survivors (whether they choose to report to the police or not). That is exactly what the Gloucestershire ISVA service provides. Delivered by First Light in partnership with Barnardo’s, it offers confidential, onetoone support to adults, children and young people of all genders who have experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence, recently or historically. Victims remain in control of the support they receive at every stage.
Over the past year, I have been continually impressed by First Light’s survivorcentred approach and by the professionalism of their Adult and Children ISVA’s. That commitment was recognised earlier this year when one of First Light’s Gloucestershire ISVAs, received a Gloucestershire High Sheriff Award, nominated by a client she supported, in recognition of her exceptional service to the community. This is a powerful endorsement of the difference ISVAs make in people’s lives.
I acknowledge the current and ongoing situation with court delays in the UK and the very real impact this is having on victims of sexual violence. Lengthy waits for cases to reach court as well as repeated cancellations and postponements can leave victims stuck in limbo for months and even years. During these uncertain times, First Light play a crucial role in providing stability, keeping victims informed and supporting them.
My office recently funded First Light to undertake a piece of research on the scale, nature and impact of abuse originating through online dating platforms and what change across systems and services is needed. I am increasingly concerned by the rise in AIgenerated sexual abuse images, including the creation and circulation of nonconsensual, highly realistic sexual images. These forms of abuse can be devastating for victims, causing significant distress, fear, and a loss of control - even when no physical contact has occurred.
The Gloucestershire ISVA service is making a meaningful and lasting difference to victims and survivors across our county. The need for specialist, independent support has never been greater, whether in the face of court delays, digital abuse, or the longterm impacts of trauma. My Office remains fully committed to ensuring this service is properly resourced, responsive, and centred on victims’ voices.
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