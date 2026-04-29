My Office’s role is to ensure that victims receive specialist, independent and traumainformed support, that is tailored to the specific needs of Gloucestershire victims/survivors (whether they choose to report to the police or not). That is exactly what the Gloucestershire ISVA service provides. Delivered by First Light in partnership with Barnardo’s, it offers confidential, onetoone support to adults, children and young people of all genders who have experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence, recently or historically. Victims remain in control of the support they receive at every stage.