A couple weeks ago, my Deputy Nick Evans joined Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, police personnel and members of the community to install ‘bleed kits’ in public places.
These kits are a simple but powerful way to help save lives in the critical minutes after a serious injury, whether that’s from a stabbing or a major road traffic collision.
They are small red boxes, about 30cm tall by 15cm wide and are fixed onto the walls of buildings that see a lot of footfall outside. Inside they contain medical equipment to help stem serious bleeding.
My Deputy Nick was there to see two installed, one at the top of Barton Street in Gloucester, outside the All Care Pharmacy, and one at the bottom of the street, on the wall outside the small Morrisons store.
Catastrophic bleeding is one of the biggest immediate risks following serious trauma. A person can lose a life-threatening amount of blood in just a few minutes, long before an ambulance is able to arrive. In those moments, bystanders often want to help but don’t know how. Bleed kits change that. They contain straightforward, easytouse equipment such as tourniquets and wound dressings, along with clear instructions that allow anyone to act.
While bleed kits are sometimes associated solely with knife crime, they are just as vital in everyday emergencies. Accidents on the road, workplace accidents and serious falls can all result in severe bleeding. Placing bleed kits in busy public areas, often alongside defibrillators, makes sense and reflects how emergencies really happen.
If someone has suffered a catastrophic bleed, the first step is to immediately call 999 and ask for the ambulance service. The call handler will stay on the line and talk you through exactly what to do.
Installing bleed kits helps, but people also need to be aware of them and that why I am spreading the word in this column. The more we talk about bleed kits and normalise their presence, the more aware people become of their locations, and the more prepared our communities become.
People can find the locations of publicly accessible bleed kits online. There is a national map available at a website called Heart Safe which shows where kits have been installed and helps people familiarise themselves.
This is about prevention, preparation and giving people the chance to act when it matters most. Bleed kits are a small, practical investment and in the right moment, they can mean life over death.
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