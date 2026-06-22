A TRADITIONAL Forest of Dean village pub is set to go under the hammer next month with a guide price of £185,000.
The Globe Inn in Berry Hill is among 173 lots due to feature in Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 9.
The detached public house, on Park Road, is being sold freehold, subject to an existing tenancy which runs until June 2029.
According to property specialists Bond Wolfe, the premises are currently rented to The Globe Inn (Berry Hill) Ltd and generate annual rental income of £21,734.28.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said the building was a traditional two-storey public house with rear and side extensions and had been finished to a high standard.
He said: “This traditional local public house is a two-storey, detached and ‘L’-shaped building with rear and side extensions.
“The ground floor extends to 1,708 sq ft and is divided into two distinct areas, with the bar area next to the front entrance, and the kitchen and dining room at the rear.
“The property has been internally finished to a high standard, with painted plaster walls and a combination of carpeted flooring and timber ceiling beams.”
The ground floor accommodation extends to 1,708 square feet and is arranged around two distinct sections, with the bar area located near the front entrance and the kitchen and dining room to the rear.
The property also includes a 616 square foot flat above the pub. The accommodation comprises a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a living room and a bathroom.
Outside, there is space for approximately 14 vehicles, together with a designated disabled parking space.
Berry Hill lies around one-and-a-half miles north of Coleford and five miles from Monmouth, with the Welsh border situated around two miles away.
The pub is located within a predominantly residential area and is close to local amenities including a Premier convenience store, a Chinese takeaway and a pharmacy.
Bond Wolfe is selling the property in conjunction with Watling Real Estate on behalf of the fixed charge receivers.
Mr Bassi said offers above the guide price could be considered before the auction takes place.
He added that the sale represented an opportunity to acquire a traditional village pub within an established community close to the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean.
The A40 provides access between Monmouth and Ross-on-Wye and connects with the M5 motorway, while the nearest railway station is at Lydney, around 7.5 miles away, offering services to Gloucester and Newport.
Mr Bassi said the pub's location and existing tenancy made it an attractive investment opportunity. He added that interest had already been shown in a number of the lots due to be offered at the July sale.
The auction is due to begin at 8.30am and will be livestreamed via the Bond Wolfe website, with bidding available online, by telephone or by proxy. Further information is available from the auctioneers.
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