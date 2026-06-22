A 48-year-old man accused of breaking into a Coleford newsagents shop with intent to steal earlier this month (June 2026) has been remanded in custody pending trial at Gloucester Crown Court.
Jason Macleod, of Clyde Road, Brockworth, Gloucester, is alleged to have broken into Mills Newsagents in Newland Street, Coleford, on 15th June.
He did not enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates last week. But he did admit a second charge that, on the same date, he attempted to enter ETB Unit 6 in Forest Vale Road, Cinderford, with intent to steal.
He was committed in custody to stand trial by jury on the newsagent burglary charge and to be sentenced for the attempted burglary offence.
His first appearance before the Crown Court is scheduled for July 14th.
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