A 38-year-old man has admitted an arson attack on a property in Cinderford High Street.
Christopher Walker of Johnstone Close, Staunton, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to damaging 25 High Street, Cinderford, by fire on 3rd October 2024.
The charge states that he set fire to the property, owned by John Edward Carr, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless whether it would be damaged or destroyed.
He was unconditionally bailed till 16th July for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.