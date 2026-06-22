A 38-year-old Cinderford woman has been jailed for a shoplifting spree during which she stole more than £1,100 worth of goods from stores in Gloucester Quays and the city centre.
Elaine Trigg of Bilson, Cinderford, was sentenced to a total of forty-four weeks imprisonment by Cheltenham Magistrates after she admitted 14 thefts from Next, H&M, Skechers, Tesco Express, Superdrug, The Cosmetic Company, TK Maxx and Diechemann.
The offences were committed during a three month period from mid February to mid May this year and included four separate raids on Next and three on Skechers.
The highest value theft was of £269.88 worth of cosmetics from Superdrug, the court was told. Her offences also targeted clothes, trainers, food, bedding and bags.
Jailing her, the magistrates said there had to be an immediate custodial sentence because she had committed the trail of offences while subject to a suspended jail term which was imposed after previous offending.
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