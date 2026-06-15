A 29-year-old Cinderford woman who shoplifted three times in a fortnight from the town’s Tesco store has been conditionally discharged for two years by Cheltenham Magistrates.
A man who took part in two of the thefts with her, and was also caught in possession of cannabis, was sentenced to a one year community order with a requirement to do 60 hours of unpaid work.
Danielle Turley of Victoria Court, Commercial Road, Cinderford, pleaded guilty to stealing £88 worth of alcohol from the shop on 4th February this year, and then stealing an unknown value of meat products on the same day.
She further admitted that just over a week later, on February 12th, she stole another £89.50 worth of alcohol from Tesco.
The magistrates gave her a two year conditional discharge – meaning that no further action will be taken if she commits no other offences in that time. She was ordered to pay £42.50 costs and a surcharge of £26 by instalments of £20 a month.
Jake Grindle, 32, of the same address, admitted the same meat theft charge and also the theft of £89.50 worth of alcohol on Feb 12th. He also pleaded guilty to possessing 0.3grams of cannabis on Feb 13th.
In addition to the community order requiring Grindle to do unpaid work, the magistrates ordered destruction of the cannabis. Grindle was ordered to pay £42 costs and a £114 surcharge at the rate of £20 a month.
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