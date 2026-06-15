A 54 year old Ruspidge man who assaulted a police constable has been sentenced to a 10 week suspended jail term.
Darryl Rimmer, of Coombe Drive, Ruspidge, was also ordered by Cheltenham Magistrates to pay the officer £100 compensation.
Rimmer was convicted of assaulting the Pc on 7th May this year in Cinderford. He also faced an allegation that he criminally damaged a wooden gate owned by Two Rivers Housing on the same date but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.
In addition to the compensation order and the jail term, which was suspended for a year, Rimmer was ordered to pay £85 costs.
The magistrates said they had decided a prison sentence was necessary because the offence was aggravated by two factors – his previous convictions and the fact that he was subject to a community order at the time of the offence.
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