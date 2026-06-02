A trail leading visitors to works by local artists has been launched in Cinderford.
The Cinderford Art Trail is an initiative by Artspace Cinderford highlighting locally-produced artworks for people to get out discover.
A colourful map, designed and produced by Zoe Bashar, Dan Guy and Catherine Hawkridge and featuring illustrations from groups associated with Artspace, is available.
Supported by Active Gloucestershire, the trail = highlights accessible spaces, local services, and the vibrant creative work happening across Cinderford.
It runs until the end of summer with locations across the town hosting artworks while others have QR codes linking to art made by community artists.
An exhibition of works is on at Artspace in Woodside Street and there was a launch event at The Wesley which featured creative workshops and theatre performances.
Trail partners include: Cinderford Town Council (Belle Vue House & The Wesley), Forest Voluntary Action Forum (Ow Bist), St Stephen's Church, The Music Works Cinderford, Hilltop Children and Family Centre, Freedom Leisure Cinderford, Cinderford Library, St White's School, The Golden Lion Cinderford, Gloucestershire College (Forest of Dean Campus), CANDI Cinderford, Forest Sensory Services (Foxes Bridge Centre), Palace Cinema, Green Hills Cafe, C&J's Bakery Cinderford, KJT Residential Cinderford, Sue Ryder Cinderford, and Forest Climbing in Forest Vale Road.
The map is available from Artspace and other trail partners free of charge.
As well as the premises at Woodside Street, Artspace also does outreach work with the Camphill Village Trust Oaklands Park which helps adults with learning disabilities live more independently, Grange Village which is home to adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health support needs; Forest Sensory Services which provides support, services and equipment for people with sensory impairments; Apple Orchard residential home and Caring for Communities and People which operates community-based support and housing services.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.