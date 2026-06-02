As well as the premises at Woodside Street, Artspace also does outreach work with the Camphill Village Trust Oaklands Park which helps adults with learning disabilities live more independently, Grange Village which is home to adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health support needs; Forest Sensory Services which provides support, services and equipment for people with sensory impairments; Apple Orchard residential home and Caring for Communities and People which operates community-based support and housing services.