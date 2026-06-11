CINDERFORD’S Town Crier Jer Holland saw tremendous success at the Rugley Town Crier Championship, taking home two awards.
Jer retained the UK Winner of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers National Championship, becoming the first person in history to do so, and won Best Dressed Town Crier.
Cinderford Town Council said the outstanding achievement is a testament to his dedication, professionalism, and passion for the ancient and proud tradition of town crying.
Jer Holland said: “I am immensely proud to have won the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers National title for a second year running. It was a tough day at Rugeley where 23 Town criers from across the country competed, the cup had never been retained in its 38 year history.
“I have entered eight competitions to date since 2024, winning five and having three runners-up awards, so I think I’ve literally found my calling!
“As well as meeting up with fellow Town Criers for competitions, being a Town Crier gives me the opportunity to promote Cinderford and the wider Forest of Dean , charities and businesses are struggling throughout the country so anything that helps give them some publicity is very much worthwhile.
“Thank you to Cinderford council and the many Foresters that have sent messages of support it’s much appreciated.”
Graham Morgan, Chair of Cinderford Town Council said: “I would like to say as Chair Of Cinderford Town Council how very proud we all are of Jer’s amazing achievements as our Cinderford Town Crier. He has certainly put our Town well and truly on the map. So on behalf of Cinderford People, I would like to thank Jer Holland for this amazing record of achievements.”
A Cinderford Town Council spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud to have such a remarkable ambassador representing our town. Well done Jer!”
The position of Town Crier was how communities used to receive their news. Dressed in distinctive clothing of a tricorn hat, long coat, breeches and carrying a bell - the Crier would provide important announcements to the public.
Many Cinderford residents may have heard cries of “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez” when Jer has been involved with local events.
A spokesperson for the Rugeley Town Crier Championship said: “From the first cry to the final bell, Rugeley was treated to a wonderful celebration of one of Britain's oldest traditions. The atmosphere was fantastic and the standard of competition was truly exceptional.”
The tradition of a Town Crier goes back to the Bayeux Tapestry of 1066, which depicts two bellmen announcing changes of power across the land. Today, fewer than 180 official Town Criers are registered across the UK.
The Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers was founded at Hastings in 1978. Today, the Guild sanctions and oversees town crier competitions across the country, including the prestigous annual Guild Championships, which brings competitors from all over the world.
You can find out more about our local Town Crier by visiting Jer Holland’s website https://oyezoyezoyez.co.uk/
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