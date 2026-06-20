A CINDERFORD resident has spoken about the importance of feeling included, helping others and being given opportunities to contribute as part of Learning Disabilities Awareness Week.
Peter Robins, who lives at Milestones, a specialist Cygnet Social Care residential service in Cinderford, shared his experiences, interests and achievements to help raise awareness and challenge perceptions surrounding learning disabilities.
Learning Disabilities Awareness Week provides an opportunity for people with learning disabilities to speak about their lives, interests and accomplishments in their own words.
Mr Robins, who has autism, originally comes from Warwickshire but has lived in Gloucestershire for more than 20 years. One of his biggest passions is rugby and he regularly attends matches with his mother.
He said: "Watching the local team play rugby is my favourite thing to do. I also like going to visit my mum, we go to watch rugby matches together."
Away from rugby, Mr Robins is actively involved in a number of community activities. He volunteers at Together We Can, an inclusive weekly activity club for people with disabilities, where he helps prepare for sessions and runs the tuck shop.
He also volunteers at The Larder, a community food bank supporting people facing financial hardship.
In addition, he attends weekly carriage driving sessions and spends time caring for a horse called Spartan.
Speaking about what makes him feel happy and valued, Mr Robins highlighted the importance of helping others and taking on responsibilities.
He said: "I like helping people and supporting my mum.
"I help my friend sometimes with her horse. His name is Spartan. I clean up after him, I brush him and sometimes I get to ride him."
Asked what he would like more people to understand about learning disabilities, Mr Robins said it was important to recognise people's abilities while understanding that some tasks may take longer or require support.
He said: "That we can do lots of things, sometimes it just takes me a bit longer and sometimes we need help."
Among his proudest achievements is the progress he has made through carriage driving sessions with the Riding for the Disabled Association.
Mr Robins said: "I am so proud that I can drive the carriage on my own at RDA with only a little bit of help from the instructors. That makes me feel really happy.
"I'm also really happy when I feel included. When I help people, I feel really excited. It's nice to feel involved, contribute and have the opportunities to support others."
To mark Learning Disabilities Awareness Week, he shared a simple message reflecting his own experiences.
He said: "Give us a chance. I like to help and have jobs to do."
Milestones home manager Fran Holland said Mr Robins demonstrated the value of creating opportunities for people with learning disabilities to develop skills, build confidence and play an active role in their communities.
She added that staff were proud of the volunteer work he undertakes and the independence he has gained through it.
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