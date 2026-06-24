A MAN has been charged in connection with an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl on a bus and police are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.
Police were called on Wednesday 17 June with a report that an unknown man had got on the number 22 bus in Coleford at around 11.25am and sat next to a 17-year-old girl.
The girl attempted to move seats but he blocked her in before placing his hand on her leg and moving it down between her legs without her consent.
The girl was able to alert a couple who were sitting nearby who asked the driver to stop the bus. The man was then removed from the bus with assistance from one of the passengers.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 20s and from Coleford was arrested in connection with the incident a few hours later. He has been charged and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday 16 July.
“Investigating officers have conducted CCTV enquiries and they are now asking anyone who was on the bus and may have seen what happened to get in contact with police.”
Anyone with any mobile phone footage or information is asked to contact police online by using the following form and quoting occurrence 53260047802: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about
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