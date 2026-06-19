SIX bikers have been jailed for a total of over 27 years for their part in a targeted town centre afternoon assault on the president of a rival motorcycle group.
Some 80 members of the Outlaws biker club had ridden into the centre of Coleford on a sunny Saturday April afternoon last year.
But Bristol Crown Court heard how members of the Rock Machine Motorcycle Club were lying in wait, and leapt from vehicles armed with metal poles and launched a brutal attack outside the Angel Hotel pub, leaving the victim in his 60s lying on the ground with serious injuries before racing off in convoy.
Shoppers were left stunned by the sudden eruption of violence in Market Place around 2.30pm on Saturday, April 5, which saw the injured man needing hospital treatment for a fractured jaw and a bleed on the brain.
Bristol Crown Court heard that his partner was also attacked during the assault and sustained minor injuries.
Gloucestershire Constabulary's CID began an investigation into the incident and quickly established that CCTV footage had captured the assault, although significant enquiries were required to identify those involved.
As a result, 11 men were identified, arrested and charged.
Six appeared for sentencing yesterday Friday, June 19) and received the following sentences:
- Lee Rogers, 38 and of Tipton – five years and ten months imprisonment
- Billy Timmins, 27 and of Tipton – four years and three months imprisonment
- Robert Greenacre, 35 and of Wokingham – three years and four months imprisonment
- Kyle Matthews, 28 and of Gloucester – two years and ten months imprisonment
- Darren Rimmer, 53 and of Gloucester – four years and five months imprisonment
- Ashley Lauterdale, 35 and of Gloucester – six years and six months imprisonment
Lauterdale was also found guilty of section 47 assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Acting Detective Sergeant Robert Humphreys said after sentencing: "I am pleased that six men have been jailed following their involvement in what can only be described as a calculated and brazen violent assault.
"I hope this court outcome shows that violence won't be tolerated here in Gloucestershire and that police will do all they can to bring offenders to justice."
Three men (Luke Cole, Joshua Bell and Paul Price) recently pleaded guilty to violent disorder, pleas which were accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A fourth man, Mark Gibson, stood trial this month and was found guilty of violent disorder but not guilty to section 18 wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
These four men are due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, August 5.
Jordan Peers was found not guilty of violent disorder and encouraging or assisting an offender following a trial which concluded last week and faces no further police action.
Lee Rogers, Billy Timmins and Robert Greenacre pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder on the first day of trial, which took place at the same court in February.
A jury found Kyle Matthews, Darren Rimmer and Ashley Lauterdale guilty of section 18 wounding with intent and violent disorder.
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