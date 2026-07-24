A 28-year-old Berry Hill man has been bailed to await sentence after he was convicted of putting people in fear of violence in Coleford last summer.
Kyle Dimmick, of Crabtree Meadow, Berry Hill, pleaded not guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards members of the public in Coleford on 22nd August 2025.
The charge stated that his behaviour would have caused people present at the scene to believe that violence may be used.
Dimmick was found guilty after trial. He then admitted a further offence of breaching bail by failing to attend court for a hearing on July 20th.
The magistrates bailed him unconditionally until 26th August for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.