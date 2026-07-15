A NEW reading room has been brought to Coleford as part of the Department for Education’s National Year of Reading.
This new space has been created in partnership with Coleford Town Council and is open to everyone throughout the rest of July.
There is a wide selection of books for all ages which have been donated by businesses and community members. The reading room is housed in a new cycle shelter which was funded through a grant and is now awaiting installation at its permanent location. New books will be installed so there is always something new to read.
Local schools and nurseries are invited to visit where they can enjoy books, squash and biscuits.
New books will be installed so there is always something new to read.
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