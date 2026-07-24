ONE of Ross-on-Wye's longest long-standing international friendships continues with a visit from two teachers from Kisiki College in Namutumba, Uganda.
The East African school has been linked with John Kyrle High for 33 years and Winnie Babalanda, headteacher of Kisiki College, and colleague Paul Natta were welcomed by the school as part of the flourishing partnership that has grown beyond the classroom to involve schools, churches, community organisations and civic leaders in both towns.
During their stay, both teachers worked with every year seven and eight student at the high school, met older students, and spoke at a Year 12 assembly.
The visit gave students and staff the opportunity to compare life and education in Uganda with their own experiences, while also exploring new ideas for strengthening the partnership between the two schools.
The students asked lots of thoughtful questions and were fascinated by the similarities and differences between the two education systems.
The visitors also spent time in several of the area's primary schools, including those in Garway, Goodrich, Whitchurch, Gorsley, Lea, Ashfield Park, Brampton Abbots, and Walford, helping younger pupils learn about life in Uganda and the importance of global friendship and understanding.
Their visiting teacher’s itinerary reflected the breadth of support for the Ross–Namutumba link across the community.
Mrs Babalanda and Mr Natta also met members of Ross Lions, Ross Rotary Club, the mayor of Ross, Cllr Sarah Freer and members of Ross Town Council and attended a community lunch at Ross Baptist Church, all of which have played a role in supporting the partnership over the years.
For more than three decades, the partnership between Ross and Namutumba has created lasting friendships, encouraged cultural understanding and opened the eyes of countless young people in both communities.
A group of 14 from Ross will be heading out to Namutumba next Easter.
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