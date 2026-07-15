A FOREST local is preparing to take on a skydive in memory of his father as he raises money for a charity supporting better mental health across the UK.
Dexter Smith will complete the challenge in honour of his dad, Paul Smith, who was affectionately known to many as "Skippy". He hopes the fundraiser will celebrate his father's life while helping others who may be struggling with their mental health.
In a heartfelt message, Dexter said his father's death by suicide had left a lasting impact on everyone who knew and loved him.
He said: "My dad sadly died by suicide, and his loss has had a huge impact on everyone who knew and loved him. No family should have to experience the pain that suicide leaves behind."
Funds raised through the skydive will go to the Mental Health Foundation, which works to improve mental health, raise awareness, and support research, education and community programmes.
Dexter said he wanted the challenge to honour his father's memory while helping a cause that is close to his heart.
He added: "Every donation, no matter how big or small, will help support their work and could make a real difference to someone's life."
As well as asking for donations, Dexter is encouraging people to share his fundraising page to help spread awareness of the campaign and the importance of supporting mental health.
The Mental Health Foundation says its aim is to ensure that nobody living in the UK is deprived of the opportunity for good mental health because of who they are or the community they come from. The charity develops programmes to improve mental wellbeing, raise awareness and promote prevention through research and education.
Dexter thanked everyone who has supported the appeal so far, saying every contribution would help remember his father, "Skippy", while supporting others in need.
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