RESIDENTS across Gloucestershire are set to have their say on proposals to strengthen fire cover in the Forest of Dean by introducing a new wholetime day-crewed model in Cinderford.
Gloucestershire County Council's Cabinet is due to consider plans for an eight-week public consultation when it meets on Tuesday, July 22.
If approved, the consultation will run throughout August and September, giving residents, businesses, community groups, firefighters and staff the opportunity to comment before a final decision is made later this year.
The proposals would see existing fire service resources redeployed to create a wholetime day crew at Cinderford, rather than introducing new posts.
Independent analysis and data modelling concluded the move would improve operational effectiveness, delivering faster response times, increasing fire prevention work and strengthening the service's presence in the community.
The modelling found resources would be better placed in Cinderford during the day because of local risk and demand. It also concluded that, due to overlapping response areas, nearby fire stations and lower overnight demand, resources currently based at Cheltenham West could be better used elsewhere.
Under the proposals, Cheltenham West would continue to operate with a wholetime day crew, while Cheltenham East would retain its existing 24-hour cover.
The plans also form part of the county council's Medium Term Financial Strategy, with Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service required to deliver savings of £827,000 over the next four years.
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece said the proposals were designed to ensure resources matched areas of greatest risk and community need while maintaining effective fire cover across Gloucestershire.
Cabinet member for public health, communities and fire, Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, said the consultation would allow local people to help shape the future of the county's fire service while balancing operational improvements with the required financial savings.
Details of how to take part will be published ahead of the consultation launching in August.
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