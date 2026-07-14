A spokesperson for Mon’s Chatter said: “Firstly we are in awe of the challenge that Anthony is about to take on and secondly we are delighted that he has chosen Mon's Chatter to be one of the two beneficiaries from his hard work and courage in attempting such a momentous journey by bike. The money he raises will help build on the firm foundations established by Mon’s Chatter in providing local support to men's mental health in the Forest of Dean. We cannot thank Anthony enough.”