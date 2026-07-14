A FOREST of Dean man is taking on the NorthCape 4000, in a bid to raise money for local charities.
Anthony Lloyd, 57, from Gorsty Knoll, will be among 500 participants for an unsupported bike ride from Saturday, July 25. He will be covering roughly 2,500 miles over 19 days and braving the conditions by sleeping on the roadside in a one-man tent.
His efforts look to raise money for The Forest of Dean Children's Opportunity Centre and Mon’s Chatter. His family, friends, the charities, and others across the Forest of Dean are fully in support of Anthony and his cause.
A spokesperson for The Forest of Dean Children’s Opportunity Centre said: “We are absolutely blown away that Anthony is doing this for the Centre and Mon’s Chatter. We will be following his journey and supporting him all the way. We wish him a safe journey and can’t wait to celebrate with him.”
A spokesperson for Mon’s Chatter said: “Firstly we are in awe of the challenge that Anthony is about to take on and secondly we are delighted that he has chosen Mon's Chatter to be one of the two beneficiaries from his hard work and courage in attempting such a momentous journey by bike. The money he raises will help build on the firm foundations established by Mon’s Chatter in providing local support to men's mental health in the Forest of Dean. We cannot thank Anthony enough.”
The ride begins in Roveretto, Italy and completes in the North Cape, seeing Anthony cycle through eight countries; Italy, Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Finland and Norway.
NorthCape 4000 began in 2017 and organisers say it is the most attended Ultra-Distance cycling adventure in the world, attracting riders from more than 50 Nations annually.
The ride gets its name from its terminus. North Cape, or Nordkapp in Norwegian, is located on the northern coast of the island of Magerøya, in the far north of Norway.
Organisers describe Nordkapp as “lying within the Arctic Circle, it is the last edge of European land before the North Pole and the ultimate destination of the NorthCape4000. A perfect witness to a land of staggering beauty, capable with its power and enchantment of awakening the senses and the human imagination like no other place in the world.”
The charities that Anthony is raising money for are special to many people throughout the Forest of Dean.
The Forest of Dean Children's Opportunity Centre is a charitable organisation based in Coleford that provides care, support and facilities for children with additional needs, as well as for those without.
While Mon’s Chatter is a group which supports men’s mental health based at The Coalway Recreation Ground.
Giving its support, The Children’s Opportunity Centre shared Anthony’s efforts via social media, writing: “This incredible journey will test Anthony’s determination, resilience and endurance to the absolute limit, all with one goal in mind: to raise vital funds for two outstanding charities, Mons Chatter in Coleford, and us at The Opportunity Centre.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.