A NEWLY-refurbished and extended pavilion at the Angus Buchanan Recreation Ground has been officially opened.
The Mayor of Coleford, Cllr Nick Penny, cut a ribbon to pronounce the opening of the refreshed Leonard Craze Pavilion on Wednesday, July 1.
The pavilion is adjacent to the Coleford Bowls Club which manages the facility on behalf of the recreation ground trust.
The Chairman of the Angus Buchanan VC Recreation Ground Trust, Andrew Barrow, introduced the Mayor and provided some background to the history of the Pavilion
A former extension to the building, which had been an important social hub for Coleford, was demolished in 2013.
Work on the new facility to provide an extended function room, toilets, kitchen and changing rooms was started last year and completed recently.
The facility is designed to meet the criteria for disabled access and dementia awareness.
The cost of the project was £210,000 and grants were obtained from 11 individuals and organisations.
They are: Coleford Bowls and Social Club, Coleford Town Council, Forest of Dean District Council, the Forest of Dean Community Safety Partnership, K.R Manns, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Enovert Community Trust, Garfield Weston Trust, the National Lottery Community Fund, Sport England and the Summerfield Charitable Trust.
A spokesman for the Recreation Ground trust said: “The Trust is keen that the pavilion returns as a social hub for the Forest of Dean and welcomes all previous organisations and individuals to return to the facility.
“The function room can seat up to 70 people and has a fully equipped bar.”
The Trust is also looking to recruit new trustees to replace secretary and treasurer Clive Hooper and chairman Andrew Barrow who are stepping after many years of service.
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