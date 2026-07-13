A 35-year-old Coleford man has been ordered to register as a sex offender after he admitted possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornography.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court, Matthew Berry of Nash Way, Coleford, pleaded guilty to having seven Category A images (the most serious category) of children, 3 Category B images and five at Category C. He also admitted possessing four extreme pornography images portraying animals.
The offences were committed between 30th May 2023 and 17th July 2025.
Berry was bailed for a pre-sentence report. He is due to return to court for sentence on 3rd August.
While on bail he must register at Forest of Dean Police station at Lords Hill, Coleford, and he must not contact any person under the age of 18 or live or sleep in any premises where a person under 18 is present.
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