A FOREST of Dean school has won the Gloucestershire Nature Quiz, triumphing over 69 other competing schools.
On Monday, July 6, Newnham St. Peter's Church of England Primary School won the quiz, which is the first time a Forest of Dean school has won it since 1998. The children took home an owl trophy - something which they are very proud of.
The victory came on the 50th anniversary of the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust Primary Schools Quiz. Since its launch in 1976, it has grown from six schools taking part to 70.
Schools compete in regional matches from February to May, with the winners of each part of Gloucestershire taking part in the grand finale. Children are quizzed in front of a live audience, with individual questions to put them on the spot, as well as team rounds.
The children had to overcome very tricky questions, including how many species of snake are there in the UK? What's a baby beaver called? What is the collective noun for a group of wild boar? and Where does a hare sleep?
This year the specimen round included items like a dolphin's vertebra, a stone scratched by a badger and flowers including Viper's-bugloss and Rosebay willowherb.
A Newnham St Peter’s COE School spokesperson said: “On our team, Millie and Bea Smith made up a sister duo, and we believe that Bea (Year 3) is the youngest ever member of a winning team. Usually schools choose children from Year 5 and 6 to take part as the pressure is intense!. Ochre Riach and Beatrice Purshouse made up the prize winning team with Judy Kozikowska in reserve.
“The children have been supported by two incredible people to learn so much about the world around them; Sue Pearson, Teaching Assistant, and Rachel Hayward, a devoted volunteer and grandmother at the school.”
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