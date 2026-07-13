A Newnham St Peter’s COE School spokesperson said: “On our team, Millie and Bea Smith made up a sister duo, and we believe that Bea (Year 3) is the youngest ever member of a winning team. Usually schools choose children from Year 5 and 6 to take part as the pressure is intense!. Ochre Riach and Beatrice Purshouse made up the prize winning team with Judy Kozikowska in reserve.