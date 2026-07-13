FOREST of Dean motorists are being warned to expect a wave of short‑term road closures this July and early August, as Gloucestershire County Council confirms a series of maintenance and utility works across the district.
The official notices outline closures in nine parishes, with works ranging from ditching and drainage improvements to electricity pole replacements and major upgrades by Severn Trent Water.
A one‑day closure will begin the disruption on July 20, when a 70‑metre stretch of Underhill in Hewelsfield and Brockweir shuts for pole‑renewal works. The closure runs from Underhill Cottage to Fairhaven between 8am and 5pm, with the council noting that the legal order may remain in force for up to eighteen months if delays occur.
A similar restriction will follow the same day in Westbury‑on‑Severn, where Ampney Lane will close for ditching works, accompanied by a ban on waiting, stopping or loading along the affected 90‑metre section.
Further closures will affect Mitcheldean, where a 780‑metre stretch of Bradley Court Road will shut from July 20–31 for ditching works. The council says pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained throughout, with diversions signed on site.
Utility works will bring additional disruption across the district. In English Bicknor, the C26 will close from July 21–22 for Severn Trent Water works, covering a 260‑metre section from Reddinhorn Cottage to the county boundary.
Aylburton will see two separate closures linked to water‑network upgrades: Church Road will shut from July 21–23, followed by a 50‑metre closure on Chapel Hill outside Little Orchard from August 5–7.
An overnight closure will take place in Littledean, where a short 10‑metre section of A4151 Church Street outside the Littledean Jail Museum will shut from 7pm on July 22 until 6am on July 23 for manhole works.
Electricity pole works will also affect St Briavels, with Hilgay Road closing on July 31 between 9am and 5pm. Meanwhile, drainage upgrades will bring a three‑day closure to Bailey Lane, Hewelsfield and Brockweir, from August 3–5, again with restrictions on stopping and loading.
The final confirmed closure will take place in Lydney, where Driffield Road will shut on August 5 for Severn Trent Water works, affecting a 930‑metre stretch between Allaston Road and Highfield Road.
Alternative routes for all closures will be signed on-site. Full details of all closures and diversions are available in the public notice section of The Forest and Wye Valley Review or by visiting the public notice portal at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
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