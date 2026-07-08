CHILDREN and young people across the Forest of Dean are being encouraged to send messages of support to England's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad as part of a nationwide Royal Mail campaign.
Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop has highlighted the "From Classroom to Kick-Off" initiative, which invites football fans aged between four and 18 to write letters to the England team or their favourite player ahead of the tournament.
Young supporters are being encouraged to explain why they love football, what the national team means to them or simply wish the players luck, with colourful drawings, memories and personal messages also welcomed.
The campaign aims to inspire a new generation to enjoy letter writing while helping children feel connected to their sporting heroes during England's World Cup journey.
Letters can be posted free of charge using the address FREEPOST WORLD CLASS LETTERS – ENGLAND, with no stamp required.
As an added incentive, letters submitted by a parent, guardian or teacher between July 18 and July 19 will be entered into a prize draw.
Ten winning entries will each secure £1,500 to spend on sports equipment for a nominated school or sports club, helping encourage more young people to get involved in physical activity.
To be eligible, entrants should include their school name and return contact details in the same envelope as the letter.
Mr Bishop shared details of the initiative on social media, encouraging local families to get involved and help raise morale as England continue their World Cup campaign.
Royal Mail says the project is designed to celebrate the power of letter writing while giving children the chance to show their support for the national team in a creative and personal way.
Further information, including letter-writing tips and the full competition terms and conditions, is available on Royal Mail's World Class Letters website.
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