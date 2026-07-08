FOREST of Dean residents have one last chance to help name the district’s brand-new road sweeper before voting closes this week.
The Forest of Dean District Council has invited people to choose between five shortlisted names created by pupils from Tibberton Community Primary School & Early Years, Forest View Primary School and Huntley C of E Primary School.
Children submitted imaginative names and colourful drawings as part of the competition, with the council asking the public to cast their votes through Facebook reactions.
At the latest count, Sweepersaurus Rex and Sweeping Beauty were tied at the top with 243 votes each. Billie Clean was in third place on 101 votes, while King Sweeperton and Super Sweep were still in contention before voting closes.
Residents can support their favourite by reacting to the council’s Facebook post, with each reaction corresponding to one of the shortlisted names.
Voting is due to close at midday on Thursday, July 9, when the final reactions will be counted and the winning name announced.
The successful entry will then take pride of place on the new road sweeper, meaning residents will see the chosen name displayed as the vehicle carries out street cleaning duties across the Forest in the coming months.
The council said local schoolchildren had produced some fantastic ideas and thanked everyone who had taken part. It said the competition had been a fun way to involve young people in local services while celebrating their creativity.
The winning design will become a familiar sight as the vehicle travels between towns and villages helping keep roads clean.
The council encouraged anyone who had not yet voted to make their choice before the deadline, reminding residents that every reaction could decide the final result in what had become an exceptionally close contest before voting ended today.
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