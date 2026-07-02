LYDNEY Town Council has announced the appointment of its new Town Clerk.
Catherine Lines joins the town council in the role, succeeding Michael Greenfield, who served in the position for nearly three years.
Catherine has a wealth of experience in local government and public service - most recently, she served as Market Town Officer at Forest of Dean District Council.
Within her role at the Forest of Dean District Council, she played a key role in supporting town centres, fostering community partnerships, and helping to deliver projects that benefited local residents, businesses and visitors.
Catherine Lines said: “I am delighted to be joining Lydney Town Council as Town Clerk. Having worked closely with towns across the Forest of Dean, I have always admired the strong sense of community in Lydney and the pride people have in their town. I look forward to working with councillors, staff, local organisations and residents to support the Council’s ambitions and help shape a positive future for Lydney.”
As Town Clerk, Catherine will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Lydney Town Council, supporting elected councillors in delivering services, projects and initiatives that meet the needs of the town and its residents.
Prior to her work in local government, Catherine enjoyed a successful career in nursing, developing extensive management and leadership experience across a range of healthcare settings.
Cllr Tasha Saunders, Mayor of Lydney Town Council said: “As Mayor of Lydney Town Council, I am delighted to announce the appointment of our new Town Clerk, Catherine. Having worked closely with Lydney over the past year in her previous role with the Forest of Dean District Council, Catherine has built an excellent rapport with our businesses and community through her dedication and support.
“I have no doubt she will bring that same passion and commitment to her new position. Catherine is joining a fantastic team who work tirelessly for our town, and she has already made a hugely positive impact on staff morale and wellbeing. I am very much looking forward to working alongside her as we continue to build a stronger future for Lydney.”
A Lydney Town Council spokesperson said: “Catherine's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Lydney Town Council as it continues to work with local partners and the community to enhance the town and deliver opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”
The town council added that her background has equipped her with strong organisational, financial and people-management skills, alongside a deep commitment to serving communities and improving outcomes for residents.
You can find further information about the appointment or other Town Council-related matters by contacting Lydney Town Council via email on [email protected] or you can visit the council’s website on www.lydneytowncouncil.gov.uk
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