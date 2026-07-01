CHEPSTOW will welcome the highly popular SpudBros Thursday, July 2, as they officially launch their latest Express store.
To celebrate the launch, the new Chepstow store will be giving away a free spud to the first 100 customers from 12pm and doors will remain open until 9pm.
The new store is located on land south of Junction 2, M48, Chepstow, NP16 6UP and will be open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 10pm.
The UK's most-followed jacket potato creators land in Chepstow as part of an ambitious plan to roll out 30 new roadside locations across petrol forecourts over the next three years.
Jacob Nelson, co-founder of SpudBros, said: "We're really excited to be opening in Chepstow and bringing SpudBros to South Wales. We've had so many messages from people asking us to open nearby, so it's brilliant to finally make it happen. Whether you're passing through, commuting, heading into town or travelling across the Severn, we can't wait to welcome everyone through the doors and become part of the local community.”
The Chepstow opening is one of fifteen new locations confirmed for this year alone and signals a major new phase for the rapidly growing partnership between SpudBros, Taster and EG On The Move.
Purpose-built for high-footfall, convenience-led environments, the SpudBros Express concept has been designed to deliver freshly prepared, fully loaded jacket potatoes in minutes without compromising on quality, flavour or portion size.
SpudBros’ journey began in 1955 when a hot potato cart first opened on Preston’s Flag Market. Decades later, Jacob and Harley Nelson transformed the family tradition into one of the UK’s most recognisable food brands.
Now, with more than 5 million TikTok followers, 223 million likes, 1.49 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, SpudBros is one of the largest digital food communities in the country.
Bertrand Peyrat, CEO of Taster, said: "Chepstow marks another exciting milestone in the continued growth of SpudBros. The brand has built an incredibly loyal following by combining fresh, high-quality food with a genuine connection to its community. Together with EG On The Move, we're continuing to make SpudBros more accessible than ever, bringing the brand to even more customers across the UK."
Zuber Issa, CEO of EG On The Move, said: "We're delighted to continue expanding our partnership with SpudBros through this new Chepstow location. Customers increasingly want fresh, high-quality food that's quick, convenient and offers excellent value, and SpudBros consistently delivers on all three. This latest opening further strengthens our roadside food offering and reflects our continued investment in providing an even better experience for customers across our network."
The launch follows a succession of acclaimed SpudBros Express openings in London, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth, alongside EG On The Move concessions in Blackburn, Wakefield, Wyberton, Barnstaple, Nottingham and Newcastle, which marked the brand’s first dedicated move into roadside and forecourt retail.
Designed to serve the millions of customers stopping at forecourts every week, the expansion reflects growing demand for fast, affordable and high-quality food on the go.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.