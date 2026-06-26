ONE year after taking ownership of the former Oaklands Snooker Club in Cinderford, The Community Church has revealed the next stage of its ambitious plans to transform the building into a modern community hub.
Pastor Tim Cracknell has shared an update on the project, explaining that major construction work is set to begin over the summer, with the building's existing roof due to be replaced as part of a significant refurbishment programme.
The church purchased the Foxes Bridge Road premises last year and has since been carrying out improvements while continuing to open the building to community groups throughout the week.
Pastor Tim said many residents had noticed the changes already taking place and thanked those who had called in to see the progress.
Among the improvements completed so far are the creation of a new office and a coffee lounge, providing additional facilities for visitors and community users. The venue continues to host a range of groups during the week, maintaining its role as a community asset despite its new ownership.
The building has also retained several familiar features from its days as a snooker club, including the bar, large screen and a number of pool and snooker tables.
However, the most significant changes are still to come.
Pastor Tim explained that contractors are preparing to remove the existing roof before installing a fully insulated replacement fitted with solar panels.
He said the work would make the building far more energy efficient, easier to heat and provide a much more comfortable environment for everyone who uses it.
The refurbishment will focus particularly on the section of the building that previously housed the main stage area, where extensive internal work has already begun in preparation for the next phase.
Pastor Tim said the investment was about creating a better space not only for church services but for the wider community.
He described the redevelopment as "a really exciting change" and said the improvements would benefit Cinderford and the wider Forest of Dean for many years to come.
The church has pledged to continue providing regular updates as work progresses over the coming months.
The redevelopment represents the latest chapter in the former Oaklands building's history, with the church aiming to preserve its role as a welcoming community venue while modernising the premises for future generations.
With structural work expected throughout the summer, residents passing the site are likely to notice rapid progress as the new roof is installed and the transformation gathers pace.
The improvements are intended to ensure the building remains well used throughout the year, with lower running costs helping to support the range of activities already taking place inside.
Church leaders believe the refurbishment will create a warmer, more sustainable and flexible venue capable of serving community organisations alongside its regular programme of worship and events.
Pastor Tim thanked the community for its continued interest and support during the first year of the project, adding that he looked forward to sharing further milestones as the redevelopment continues and encouraged residents to keep following the project's progress.
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