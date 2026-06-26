A FAMILY Fun Day will take place at the University of Gloucestershire in late July, with lots on offer.

On Sunday, July 6, Park Campus in Cheltenham will host children’s games, a bouncy castle and live music between 10am to 3pm.

Admission and parking are free, and there’s plenty for families to enjoy including a scavenger hunt and an obstacle course.

Katharine Clough, Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University, said: “We’re delighted to welcome families and members of the local community to Park Campus for what promises to be a brilliant day of fun and entertainment.

“Our first Family Fun Day is a great opportunity for people to enjoy our beautiful Park campus, meet others from the community and take part in a wide range of activities for all ages.”